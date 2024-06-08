Metahero Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Metahero has a market cap of $27.54 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

