Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $492.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.88 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.52 and a 200-day moving average of $435.75.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

