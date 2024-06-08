Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Bank of America

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

