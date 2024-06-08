Medicure (CVE:MPH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as low as C$1.08. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Medicure Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$11.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0749258 EPS for the current year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

