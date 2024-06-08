mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.67 and traded as high as C$5.80. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 25,841 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDF

mdf commerce Stock Performance

About mdf commerce

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.