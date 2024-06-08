mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.67 and traded as high as C$5.80. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 25,841 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.
