McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 184.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,209,171,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

