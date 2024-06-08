Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after buying an additional 377,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,176,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,530,000 after purchasing an additional 427,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,479,000 after purchasing an additional 956,387 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

