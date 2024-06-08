Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson Buys 2,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,411.00.

Bruce Norman Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Martinrea International alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Bruce Norman Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,340.00.

Martinrea International Price Performance

TSE MRE opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.16.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.