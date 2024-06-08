Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.07. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 3,663 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

