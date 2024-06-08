MARBLEX Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $102.99 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,464,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,921,359 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,464,899 with 125,511,102.36243224 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.86490715 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,682,757.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

