Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$15.83. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 1,362,001 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.