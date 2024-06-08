Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

