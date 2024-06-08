Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG opened at C$19.20 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. 58.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.58.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

