Loop Capital Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $188,834,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

