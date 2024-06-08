Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Kopin worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

