Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.70 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.70 ($0.47). Approximately 24,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 11,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

