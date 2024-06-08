Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Lifted to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

