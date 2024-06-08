Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 12,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 20,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

