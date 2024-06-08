Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading Up 2.1%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 4,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 43,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.