Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 117,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 285,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

