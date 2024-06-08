Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.38

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.38 and traded as high as $29.38. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 109,020 shares trading hands.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

