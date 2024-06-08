Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) CFO Benjamin Michael Burns Purchases 3,850 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 415,641 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

