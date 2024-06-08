Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 91,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 284,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 457,904 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 233,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 60.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,001 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

