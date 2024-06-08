LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €23.72 ($25.78) and last traded at €23.85 ($25.92). Approximately 226,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.96 ($26.04).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.24 and its 200-day moving average is €25.71.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.