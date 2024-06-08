Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $99.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $2,530,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.56. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $94.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

