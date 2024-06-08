Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.60

Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $19.49. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 1,770 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

