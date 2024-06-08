Lake Street Capital Trims Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price to $5.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

