L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.90. 567,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $226.99. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

