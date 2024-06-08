Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Up 5.9%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.55. 112,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 430,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,396,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,230,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 282,241 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.