Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0034

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $256,568.45 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Konnect
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Buying and Selling Konnect
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars.
