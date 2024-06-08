Komodo (KMD) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $54.83 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00034412 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,015,143 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

