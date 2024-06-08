Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.35 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $54.35 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00046447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,016,217 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

