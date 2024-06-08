Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 74.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

