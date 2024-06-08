Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,501,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,092,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.14. The stock had a trading volume of 72,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,207. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.08.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

