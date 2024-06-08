Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $4,303,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.14. The stock had a trading volume of 702,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,811. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

