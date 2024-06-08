Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. 2,208,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

