Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

