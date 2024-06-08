Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,928,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

