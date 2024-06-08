Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

