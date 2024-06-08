Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 15,734,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

