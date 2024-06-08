Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.70. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Up 12.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

