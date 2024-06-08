Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 1,912,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,835. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

