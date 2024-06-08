Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -480,000.00 and a beta of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

