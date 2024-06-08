Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $48.69 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

