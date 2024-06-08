Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on Keros Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $48.69 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keros Therapeutics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.