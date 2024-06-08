Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.21. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 8,183 shares.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.23.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.
Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.