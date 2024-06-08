Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.21. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 8,183 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Free Report ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.