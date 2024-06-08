Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KYN remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 516,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

