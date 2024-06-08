Kava (KAVA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $701.46 million and $22.00 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00048456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

