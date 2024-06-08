Karpus Management Inc. Sells 5,775 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RF Acquisition worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFAC opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

