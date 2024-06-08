Karpus Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 76,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,850,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 92,234 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKT stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

