Karpus Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Bowen Acquisition worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,780,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,528,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOWN stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.61.

About Bowen Acquisition

